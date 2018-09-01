Close
Search

Chicago Urban Mystics Meetup

Cb107ddd-7a93-417a-bcb9-ee599650fde5

Tuesday, Aug 21, 2018

Time
7:30pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Positive Space Studios
    District
    West Side
    Address
    3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    815.757.5214
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Curious folks interested in philosophy, art, psychology, and mystic tradition. From astrology to Jungian archetypes to the purpose of art in society. The first meeting will be on the archetypes of Western society from the perspective of the Zodiac, where did those elements come from, where did the myths come from and which do you resonate with.

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event