Tuesday, Dec 18 - Jul 7, 2019

The MCA presents the first solo museum exhibition of Chicago artist Jessica Campbell, whose textiles, comics, and drawings explore the sexism women face in everyday settings and the stories of women's lives as they are really lived: poignant, funny, and sometimes grotesque. Infused with humor and vulnerability, and a wide range of influences ranging from science fiction, to art-world politics, to Campbell's Evangelical upbringing, the centerpiece of the exhibition is an immersive, gallery-sized mural made from a colorful, collaged carpet inspired by the Scrovegni Chapel in Padua, Italy, which is considered an early experiment in comic strip-like narrative painting. A new printed comic accompanies the exhibition, presenting alternative ways to understand the scenes depicted in the mural. Chicago Works: Jessica Campbell is organized by MCA Curatorial Assistant Nina Wexelblatt.