Close
Search

CHICAGO WORKS: JESSICA CAMPBELL

Jessica

Tuesday, Dec 18 - Jul 7, 2019

Time
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The MCA presents the first solo museum exhibition of Chicago artist Jessica Campbell, whose textiles, comics, and drawings explore the sexism women face in everyday settings and the stories of women's lives as they are really lived: poignant, funny, and sometimes grotesque. Infused with humor and vulnerability, and a wide range of influences ranging from science fiction, to art-world politics, to Campbell's Evangelical upbringing, the centerpiece of the exhibition is an immersive, gallery-sized mural made from a colorful, collaged carpet inspired by the Scrovegni Chapel in Padua, Italy, which is considered an early experiment in comic strip-like narrative painting. A new printed comic accompanies the exhibition, presenting alternative ways to understand the scenes depicted in the mural. Chicago Works: Jessica Campbell is organized by MCA Curatorial Assistant Nina Wexelblatt.

    Previous Event
    Next Event