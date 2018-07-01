Tuesday, Jul 17 - Dec 2, 2018

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago presents the first solo museum exhibition of Chicago-based artist Mika Horibuchi, who employs techniques such as optical illusion, trompe l'oeil, and hyperrealism to imitate common three-dimensional objects in two dimensions, blurring the line between truth and deception. Upon closer inspection, Horibuchi's mundane subjects, such as curtains and screen doors, reveal a myriad of references to art history, psychology, and personal narratives, reflecting a larger meditation on painting, its fundamental elements such as form and composition, and its ability to function as a visual record. In the artist's words, "A slight betrayal of expectations is at play." Chicago Works: Mika Horibuchi is organized by Associate Curator José Esparza Chong Cuy and runs from July 17 to December 2, 2018.