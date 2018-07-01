Close
Chicago Works: Paul Heyer

Small_cowboy

Tuesday, Jan 16 - Jul 1, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Jan 16–Jul 1, 2018

    The MCA presents the first solo museum exhibition of Chicago-based artist Paul Heyer (b. 1982). In his most immersive installation to date, Heyer creates a multisensory, dream-like realm that combines his ethereal paintings and sculptures, which are rooted in his experiences as an active participant of rave and club culture within the LGBTQ community, to explore out-of-body experiences and psychedelic highs.

    This exhibition is organized by Erin Toale, Curatorial Assistant, and Omar Kholeif, Manilow Senior Curator and Director of Global Initiatives, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. It is presented in the Dr. Paul and Dorie Sternberg Family Gallery and Ed and Jackie Rabin Gallery on the museum’s third floor.

