Children of the Wall Artist Talk and Concert

Sunday, Nov 5, 2017

3:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Children / Youth / Families
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    South Side
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    773-324-5520
    Children of the Wall Artist Talk and Concert in the Gallery: Bill Walker Suite

    Community members and lead artists Rahmaan Statik and Liz Lazdins will talk about their experience participating in the mural project at Hyde Park Art Center, the influence Walker’s work has on their practice, and will speak to the future plans of the design.

    Afterwards, Aki Antonia Smith, composer, bandleader and longtime friend of Bill Walker, presents an original jazz composition honoring Bill Walker and his work. Aki Antonia Smith has performed around the world, both as a collaborator with AACM musicians and with her own band Akiboards.

