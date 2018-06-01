Close
Children's Day at Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018

9:30am - 12:00pm
  • Children / Youth / Families
    Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park
    Governors State University
    1 University Parkway
    University Park, IL 60484
    708-534-4021
    Wednesday, June 20 from 9:30 – noon

    Age 5-12 • Fee: $12

    It’s summer. The days are long, and the children are home!

    Get outside, and get creative at our “Children’s Day” inspired experience. Visit seven large-scale sculptures, from Field Rotationto Paul, and then learn the Japanese art of “Koinobori.” These carp streamers or carp banners decorate the landscape of Japan from April through early May, in honor of their national Children’s Day.

    RSVP to Sherri Denault at sdenault@govst.edu by June 13.

    Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by June 13.

    MEET AT THE MAIN GSU ENTRANCE.

