Children's Day at Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018

Wednesday, June 20 from 9:30 – noon

Age 5-12 • Fee: $12

It’s summer. The days are long, and the children are home!

Get outside, and get creative at our “Children’s Day” inspired experience. Visit seven large-scale sculptures, from Field Rotationto Paul, and then learn the Japanese art of “Koinobori.” These carp streamers or carp banners decorate the landscape of Japan from April through early May, in honor of their national Children’s Day.

RSVP to Sherri Denault at sdenault@govst.edu by June 13.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by June 13.

MEET AT THE MAIN GSU ENTRANCE.