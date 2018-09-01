Close
Christopher Ottinger: Arcade

Saturday, Sep 15 - Oct 20, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Bert Green Fine Art
    Michigan Avenue
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    312-434-7544
    Christopher Ottinger works with the moving image as a thing in itself, removed from a specific individual narrative and presented as an artifact of our shared cultural history. His samples are chosen from more than a century of technology: projection, scanning, and interactive video games. These images are isolated from context, and then presented along with their technology — the physical manifestations which show them as a unified phenomenon. In ARCADE, Ottinger hopes to rekindle that sense of wonder and awe that people in the past, seeing moving images for the first time, must have felt.

     

     

