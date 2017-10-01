Close
Claiming Space: Creative Grounds and Freedom Summer School

Tuesday, Sep 19 - Mar 31, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    Jane Addams Hull-House Museum
    800 S. Halsted
    Chicago, IL 60607
    312-413-5353
    Download to calendar

    This Fall, JAHHM opens Claiming Space: Creative Grounds and Freedom Summer School, a collaborative exhibition featuring a partnership with a West Side neighborhood school and West Side artists Leah Gipson, Alexandria Eregbu, Nicole Marroquin, educator Danton Floydand urban research group Creative Grounds. The exhibition explores the transformation of public school space amidst the backdrop of depopulation, divestment and school closures on Chicago’s West Side.

