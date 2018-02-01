Claire Cunningham: The Way You Look (At Me) Tonight

Thursday, Feb 8 - 10, 2018

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago presents The Way You Look (At Me) Tonight, a sensory journey by leading disability activist and artist Claire Cunningham and award-winning choreographer Jess Curtis that explores the way society perceives people and the world. The two performers dance, sing, and tell stories within a collage of original music and video, prompting introspective moments and self-reflection. As the performers examine their own ways of seeing each other -- as a man and woman of different ages, physical abilities, and backgrounds -- so the audience members are asked to look at themselves and their ways of looking as well. The Way You Look (At Me) Tonight is presented in association with Bodies of Work -- a consortium to advance the disability arts and culture movement -- and takes place Thursday to Sunday, February 8-11, at the MCA Stage.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Way You Look (At Me) Tonight runs 95 minutes and takes place at 7:30 pm on Thursday-Saturday, February 8-10, with an additional 2 pm show on Sunday, February 11. Tickets for the performances are $30 and are available at the MCA Box Office at 312.397.4010 or www.mcachicago.org.

