Closet Clearance Sale 2018

Closet_clearance_patty_carroll_image_2016

Friday, Apr 20 - 22, 2018

    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Open to the public

    Intuit's annual Closet Clearance Sale includes thousands of new, vintage and gently-used women’s clothing and accessory items donated from Chicago's best closets and designers!

    The best part? 100% of the proceeds directly support Intuit’s exhibitions, programming and educational events that celebrate outsider art.

