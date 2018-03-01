Closet Clearance Sale 2018

Friday, Apr 20 - 22, 2018
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- West Side
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- 312-243-9088
Open to the public
Intuit's annual Closet Clearance Sale includes thousands of new, vintage and gently-used women’s clothing and accessory items donated from Chicago's best closets and designers!
The best part? 100% of the proceeds directly support Intuit’s exhibitions, programming and educational events that celebrate outsider art.