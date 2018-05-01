Closing Party: Existential Credit

Sunday, May 6, 2018

Grab a beverage and meet the artists, who will briefly talk about their work and be on hand for questions. This show features work by past and present interns of CPC, who have had the opportunity to contribute to and participate in the printmaking legacy of Chicago Printmakers Collaborative. A number of these interns have gone on to teach at universities or art centers and display their work in a variety of galleries, while others are still students in the process of developing their voices.