Saturday, Apr 28, 2018

CLOSING RECEPTION WITH ARTIST:



Saturday, April 28, 2018

10:00 am - 12:00 pm



We will be hosting a special closing reception for Barbara Crane: The Polaroid Years and Lori Nix / Kathleen Gerber: Empire on Saturday, April 28, 2018. If you missed the opening night reception, this is your last chance to enjoy both exhibitions before they close. Barbara Crane will be in attendance. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm.