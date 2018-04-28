Close
Closing Reception for Barbara Crane: The Polaroid Years and Lori Nix / Kathleen Gerber: Empire

Saturday, Apr 28, 2018

10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Opening Receptions
    Catherine Edelman Gallery
    River North
    300 W. Superior
    Lower Level
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-266-2350
    CLOSING RECEPTION WITH ARTIST: 
     
    Saturday, April 28, 2018
    10:00 am - 12:00 pm
     

    We will be hosting a special closing reception for Barbara Crane: The Polaroid Years and Lori Nix / Kathleen Gerber: Empire on Saturday, April 28, 2018. If you missed the opening night reception, this is your last chance to enjoy both exhibitions before they close. Barbara Crane will be in attendance. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. 

