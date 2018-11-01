Closing Reception: How do you see me?

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018

CLOSING RECEPTION:



Saturday, October 27

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

We will be hosting a special closing reception for How do you see me? on Saturday, October 27, 2018. If you missed the September opening night reception, this is your last chance to enjoy the exhibition before it closes.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm