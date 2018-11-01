Close
Closing Reception: How do you see me?

Saturday, Oct 27, 2018

Time
10:00am - 12:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Catherine Edelman Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    300 W. Superior
    Lower Level
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-266-2350
    CLOSING RECEPTION: 
     
    Saturday, October 27
    10:00 am - 12:00 pm

    We will be hosting a special closing reception for How do you see me? on Saturday, October 27, 2018. If you missed the September opening night reception, this is your last chance to enjoy the exhibition before it closes.

    Coffee and doughnuts will be provided from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

