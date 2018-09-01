Close
Collection Exhibition Curated by Teju Cole

Thursday, Jul 18 - Sep 29, 2019

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Renowned writer, artist, and photography critic Teju Cole will pull from the museum's permanent collection of 15,000 photographic works in curating this museum-wide collection exhibition. Cole is the photography critic of the New York Times Magazine and the Gore Vidal Professor of the Practice of Creative Writing at Harvard. His photography was recently featured in the MoCP exhibition In Their Own Form.

     

     

