Collection Focus: Robert Burkert

Sunday, Oct 8 - Feb 4, 2018
- Racine Art Museum
- 441 Main St.
Racine, WI 53403
- 262-638-8300
With compelling subjects and exacting technique, Racine, WI native Robert Burkert long ago established himself as a significant contemporary printmaker and draftsman. Willing to experiment with materials and approaches, he has also gained the reputation of being a risk-taker who applies his technical facility to creating drawings with graphite, color pencil, watercolor, and/or silverpoint, lithographs, serigraphs, monoprints, and oil paintings.
With a recent donation of over 20 prints and drawings that builds on an established archive, RAM has become one of the largest repositories of his work.
Image: Robert Burkert
Eagle River, 1979
Color serigraph
19 1/4 x 32 1/4 inches
Racine Art Museum, Gift of the Artist
Photography: Jon Bolton, Racine