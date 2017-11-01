Close
Collection Focus: Robert Burkert

5-river-burkert-1985.02.20_web

Sunday, Oct 8 - Feb 4, 2018

    Racine Art Museum
    441 Main St.
    Racine, WI 53403
    262-638-8300
    With compelling subjects and exacting technique, Racine, WI native Robert Burkert long ago established himself as a significant contemporary printmaker and draftsman. Willing to experiment with materials and approaches, he has also gained the reputation of being a risk-taker who applies his technical facility to creating drawings with graphite, color pencil, watercolor, and/or silverpoint, lithographs, serigraphs, monoprints, and oil paintings.

    With a recent donation of over 20 prints and drawings that builds on an established archive, RAM has become one of the largest repositories of his work.

    Image: Robert Burkert
    Eagle River, 1979
    Color serigraph
    19 1/4 x 32 1/4 inches
    Racine Art Museum, Gift of the Artist
    Photography: Jon Bolton, Racine

