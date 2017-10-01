Close
Search

Collectors' Invitational Exhibition / Home Tour / Collectors' Auction

Thursday, Oct 12 - 14, 2017

Categories
  • Auctions & Sales
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Diasporal Rhythms
    District
    South Side
    Address
    4301 South Ellis Avenue
    Ste 207
    Chicago, IL 60653
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Diasporal Rhythms’ annual Collectors’ Invitational is a year-long celebration of outstanding African-American artists chosen through our unique selection process. Their special, behind the scenes tours of private collections in Chicago are a highlight of the fall cultural calendar.

    See website for times, tickets and details.

    Previous Event
    Next Event