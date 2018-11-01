Color and Line: Mid-Century Animation

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018

Free

Challenging and creative films like 1969’s Up Is Down put director Millie Goldsholl at the vanguard of animation during a period of renewal and discovery in the form. This program surveys some of her influences and peers, showcasing styles that vary from Norman McLaren’s visionary experiments in direct-to-film animation and pixilation to Faith and John Hubley’s beautifully-crafted and humanistic narrative shorts. Award-winning animator and Associate Professor of Radio, Television, and Film, Eric Patrick will be present to share his insights into these bold, inventive works.