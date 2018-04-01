Friday, Mar 30 - Apr 19, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, March 30, 6 - 9pm

colossal gap comes from the perceivably empty space between it all. This perception is evoked by the metaphorical blank areas we tumble into, grasping to make sense of them, or distort them, as they relate to the intricacies of our lived experiences. John Cage’s quote, which muses on the impossibility of pure emptiness, is the impetus for the exhibition. colossal gap highlights the generative moments in the seemingly nothing that are embraced by the exhibiting artists.

New works by Adler, Liu, and Moore collapse the gulf between ideas and memories, nothingness and traces, to create interstitial spaces for new experiences. By reprocessing audio and visual information, the artists illuminate the malleable form of empty time and space, and its power to multiple meaning and expression.

colossal gap is curated by Jamillah Hinson.