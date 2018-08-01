Coming Full Circle

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 27, 2018
- 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Melanee Cooper Gallery
- River North
- 740 N. Franklin Chicago, IL 60654
Alicia LaChance and Joanne Mattera
Opening reception: Friday, September 7, 5–7:00 pm
Alicia LaChance layers abstract symbols, while Joanne Mattera uses vibrant hues in her luminous encaustic paintings.
Exhibition marks Melanee Cooper Gallery's return to River North