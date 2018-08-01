Close
Coming Full Circle and Journey through Asia

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 27, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Melanee Cooper Gallery
    District
    River North
    Address
    740 N. Franklin Chicago, IL 60654
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    In Coming Full Circle, Alicia LaChance layers abstract symbols, while Joanne Mattera uses vibrant hues in her luminous encaustic paintings.

    In Journey through Asia (Gallery 2), Arnold Elias photographs from his travels in India, Laos and Cambodia adding paint to the portraitures and cultural landscapes.

    Opening reception: Friday, September 7    5 - 7:00 pm

