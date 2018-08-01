Coming Full Circle and Journey through Asia

Friday, Sep 7 - Oct 27, 2018

In Coming Full Circle, Alicia LaChance layers abstract symbols, while Joanne Mattera uses vibrant hues in her luminous encaustic paintings.

In Journey through Asia (Gallery 2), Arnold Elias photographs from his travels in India, Laos and Cambodia adding paint to the portraitures and cultural landscapes.

Opening reception: Friday, September 7 5 - 7:00 pm