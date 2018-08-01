Close
Commons Project: Stamp Making for the Letterbox Challenge

Friday, Jul 20, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Join us on Fridays from 5–6 pm in the Commons to make your own signature stamp and learn more about letterboxing. At the end of the summer, come back to share stories, show off your letterbox journals filled with stamps from sites you've visited, and meet others who have taken the challenge.

