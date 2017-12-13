Close
Complete Cuba: Traveler's Stories from the Caribbean's Most Enigmatic Island

Friday, Apr 6 - May 26, 2018

    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-642-2255
    Curated by Complete Cuba
    April 6 - May 26
    Opening Reception Friday, April 6, 6-9p.m.

    This exhibit showcases Complete Cuba clients' favorite photos, and the images show how much fun an adventure to Cuba can be when traveling with expert guides who know the country, culture and people so well.

