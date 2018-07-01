Friday, Jul 13 - Aug 31, 2018

Summer show. Opening reception Friday, July 13.

COMPRESSION brings the work of Elana Herzog and Luanne Martineau into dialog; both artists whose methodology is that of compression – blending and merging material into surfaces and forms that encode matter and image into enmeshed objects. Compression reduces volume: entangling and constraining material into condensed amalgams of form. Curated by Shannon Stratton, the the Mildred and William Lasdon Chief Curator at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City, COMPRESSION opens on Friday, July 13 with a free public reception from 5 to 8pm and will run through August 18. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11am to 6pm. Please contact info@westernexhibitions.com for images and more information.