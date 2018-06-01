Conceptualizing the Photo Book with Mariela Sancari

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018

Mariela will guide participants through a wide variety of acclaimed photobooks with a critical approach, aiming to go beyond personal tastes and preferences and focusing on the construction and development of the narrative and analyzing the numerous decisions the author made to communicate their ideas. Mariela will also share her creative process and learning experiences related to the recent publication of her two photo books. Participants will gain valuable insight into the various creative decisions in the making of photobooks.

Participants should bring 20-40 printed images from a single body of work, no larger than 11 x 14 inches, smaller prints welcome. Workshop is limited to 18 participants.

Workshop Presented by: Mariela Sancari

Date: Sunday, September 30

Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Cost: $225 / $265*

Location: Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel | 163 East Walton Place | Chicago, IL | 60611

Registration opens May 25th at 10 am for Filter Photo Members, June 1st to the general public

*Early bird pricing ends June 30th

Images: all are from Moisés