Concert: Alan Licht

Saturday, Nov 3, 2018
- Time
- 8:00pm - 9:30pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- The Renaissance Society
- District
- South Side
- Address
- University of Chicago
5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
Chicago, IL 60637
- Telephone
- 773-702-8670
- Reminder
Composer, guitarist, and writer Alan Licht is revered for his work in bands The Blue Humans and Text of Light, and is considered a key figure in his generation’s pantheon of experimental solo guitar players (see also Jim O’Rourke and Oren Ambarchi).
For this free concert, presented in partnership with Lampo, Licht performs a new solo work.