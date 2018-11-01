Close
Concert: Alan Licht

Saturday, Nov 3, 2018

Time
8:00pm - 9:30pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    The Renaissance Society
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
    Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-8670
    Please RSVP here

    Composer, guitarist, and writer Alan Licht is revered for his work in bands The Blue Humans and Text of Light, and is considered a key figure in his generation’s pantheon of experimental solo guitar players (see also Jim O’Rourke and Oren Ambarchi). 

    For this free concert, presented in partnership with Lampo, Licht performs a new solo work.

     

     

