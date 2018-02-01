Close
Concrete, Paper, Plastic gallery talk with Anthony Adcock, Brian Dettmer and Michael Dinges

Sunday, Jan 21, 2018

1:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Aron Packer Projects
    River North
    213 W Institute Pl., Ste. 309, Chicago, IL 60610
    773-458-3150
    Download to calendar

    We are very excited to announce Brian Dettmer is flying in from NYC to join Anthony Adcock and Michael Dinges for a gallery talk on Sunday, January 21st at 1PM, followed by a reception until 4 pm. This is the closing event for Concrete, Paper, and Plastic. 

    The gallery talk will be moderated by Alan Pocaro. The subject of the panel will be LABOR and its relation to ART as a theme, and the labor involved in each respective artist's body of work.

    Aron Packer Projects at Chicago Gallery News 
    213 W Institute Place, #309, right near Chicago and Wells (map) 
    Regular gallery hours / Tuesday – Saturday 11 to 4 pm. 312.649.0064 (call first on weekdays please).

