Constable? A Landscape Rediscovered

18_constable-01

Friday, Sep 7 - Feb 17, 2019

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)
    Address
    700 N. Art Museum Dr.
    Milwaukee, WI 53202
    Telephone
    414-224-3220
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    The Annual Layton Art Collection Focus Exhibition

    The Museum houses over thirty thousand works of art; behind the scenes, staff care for and continue to research all the works that reside within its walls. In focus here is a painting that was ascribed to the great English landscape painter John Constable (1776–1837) when it entered the Layton Art Collection, in 1941. Recent conservation on the painting has brought this attribution into question.

     

     

