Constable? A Landscape Rediscovered

Friday, Sep 7 - Feb 17, 2019

The Annual Layton Art Collection Focus Exhibition

The Museum houses over thirty thousand works of art; behind the scenes, staff care for and continue to research all the works that reside within its walls. In focus here is a painting that was ascribed to the great English landscape painter John Constable (1776–1837) when it entered the Layton Art Collection, in 1941. Recent conservation on the painting has brought this attribution into question.