Convergence 2018

Friday, May 18 - Jun 11, 2018

    Bridgeport Art Center
    District
    South Side
    Address
    1200 W. 35th St.
    Chicago, IL 60609
    Telephone
    773-843-9000
    Please join us at Convergence, our annual exhibition of arts and learning! Explore visual, digital, and performing arts created by Chicago Public Schools students and celebrate with us at the opening reception. The participating schools, part of CAPE’s distinguished Artist/Researcher Partnerships program, are among our oldest partners and are at the forefront of innovation, research, and curriculum design in arts education.

