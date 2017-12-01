Close
Conversations at the Edge: Sondra Perry: Performance and Video

S-perry

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC)
    Address
    37 S. Wabash
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Thursday, November 16, 6:00 p.m.

    Gene Siskel Film Center
    164 N. State St.
     
    Join us for the final event of the fall Conversations at the Edge season. Mixing personal history and pop culture, New York-based artist Sondra Perry dissects power relations that shape Black identity and representation.

