Conversations with the Collection: Building Environments

Exhibition on view: September 29-January 28, 2018

Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm

This exhibition mixes works from across eras, cultures, and media to question the ways we occupy and perceive the built environment. The project dramatically reconfigures the Smart’s collection and own interior environment, opening up new perspectives on works by John Chamberlain, Walker Evans, Yves Klein, Frank Lloyd Wright, Xing Danwen, and other artists and architects.

