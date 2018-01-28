Conversations with the Collection: Building Environments

Friday, Sep 29 - Jan 28, 2018
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Location
- Smart Museum of Art
- District
- South Side
- Address
- University of Chicago
5550 S. Greenwood
Chicago, IL 60637
- Telephone
- 773-702-0200
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Exhibition on view: September 29-January 28, 2018
Opening reception: Wednesday, September 27, 6:30-8:30pm
This exhibition mixes works from across eras, cultures, and media to question the ways we occupy and perceive the built environment. The project dramatically reconfigures the Smart’s collection and own interior environment, opening up new perspectives on works by John Chamberlain, Walker Evans, Yves Klein, Frank Lloyd Wright, Xing Danwen, and other artists and architects.
John Chamberlain, Walker Evans, Yves Klein, Frank Lloyd Wright, Xing Danwen, and many other artists and architects