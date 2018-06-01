Saturday, Jul 7 - 28, 2018

Pizza in the Rain is an anonymous Chicago-based artist. He is the master-mind behind the 2015 "White Wood Project" (read complete coverage on Street Art News). PITR primarily uses the streets as his canvas, but expanded into the gallery space in 2014.

Joseph Renda Jr. Chicago based fine artist Joseph Renda Jr (b.1995) is a candidate for a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the American Academy of Art, Spring 2018.

Joseph is intrigued with unifying contrary ideas such as life and entropy, chaos and order and nature and mankind. While Integrating stylistic approaches from classicism, abstraction and urban contemporary art, Joseph utilizes urban materials such as spray-paint with traditional oil painting mediums and techniques

Three of Chicago's leading emerging artists in one exhibition.