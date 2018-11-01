Close
CPC at Open House Chicago

Saturday, Oct 13 - 14, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 6:00pm
Categories
  • Art Expos & City Events
  • Open Studios
    • Location
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    773-293-2070
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    CPC will again be on this citywide tour of all things architecturally COOL. Hiroshi Ariyama and Dennis O'Malley, Chicago printmakers known for their work featuring Chicago architecture and landmarks, will present demonstrations of both etching and screen printing. FREE and open to all! 

    NEW this year: visitors will have the opportunity to create an architectural-themed image using hand-cut eraser stamps inspired by Chicago landmarks. Fun for everyone!

     

     

