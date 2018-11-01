CPC at Open House Chicago

Saturday, Oct 13 - 14, 2018

CPC will again be on this citywide tour of all things architecturally COOL. Hiroshi Ariyama and Dennis O'Malley, Chicago printmakers known for their work featuring Chicago architecture and landmarks, will present demonstrations of both etching and screen printing. FREE and open to all!

NEW this year: visitors will have the opportunity to create an architectural-themed image using hand-cut eraser stamps inspired by Chicago landmarks. Fun for everyone!