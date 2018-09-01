Close
Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon with Hans Ulrich Obrist at EXPO CHICAGO

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

1:00pm - 5:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    EXPO CHICAGO
    Michigan Avenue
    Navy Pier, Festival Hall
    600 E. Grand, Entrance 2 (60611)
    Marathon will take place at EXPO Chicago in the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier  

    Presented by the Chicago Humanities Festival in collaboration with EXPO CHICAGO and Terra Foundation for American Art, Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon is a multi-dimensional look at creativity in the city. The first US marathon conducted by London-based Serpentine Galleries curator Hans Ulrich Obrist features conversations with a range of artists and creatives.

    Participants in “Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon” include:

    • Amanda Williams (artist)
    • Art Green (artist)
    • Barbara Kasten (artist)
    • Brandon Breaux (artist)
    • Buritt Bulloch (Owner, Old Fashioned Donuts)
    • Cauleen Smith (artist)
    • Dawoud Bey (artist)
    • Eddie Bocanegra (activist)
    • Eula Biss (writer)
    • Fatimah Asghar (poet)
    • Gerald Williams (artist)
    • Jeanne Gang (architect)
    • Joseph Grigely (artist, art historian)
    • Louise Bernard (museum director, Obama Presidential Center Museum) 
    • Shani Crowe (artist)
    • Stanley Tigerman (architect)
    • Theaster Gates (artist)
    • Alison Cuddy (artistic director, Chicago Humanities Festival)
