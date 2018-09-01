Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon with Hans Ulrich Obrist at EXPO CHICAGO

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018

Marathon will take place at EXPO Chicago in the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

Presented by the Chicago Humanities Festival in collaboration with EXPO CHICAGO and Terra Foundation for American Art, Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon is a multi-dimensional look at creativity in the city. The first US marathon conducted by London-based Serpentine Galleries curator Hans Ulrich Obrist features conversations with a range of artists and creatives.

Participants in “Creative Chicago: An Interview Marathon” include: