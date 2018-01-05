CREATIVE FURNISHINGS 2

Friday, Nov 17 - Jan 5, 2018

November 17 – January 5, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, November 17th 7-10 pm

CREATIVE FURNISHINGS: A Collection from Chicago Designers + Makers is an exhibition brought to you by the CREATIVE FURNITURE DESIGNERS ASSOCIATION and the BRIDGEPORT ART CENTER.

Highlighting the unique perspective of individual designers and their take on furniture and decorative arts for your home and living spaces, this exhibition offer the finest works from the Chicago region. Awards will be presented during the OPENING RECEPTION on Friday, November 17th.