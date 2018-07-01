Cuerpo Sano, Vida Sana (Sound Body, Healthy Life)

Sunday, Jun 10, 2018

Free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Dates: (Sundays) June 10, June 17 and June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Join us for a children’s play featuring some unique puppets! Cuerpo Sano, Vida Sana teaches youth important lessons about health, nutrition and hygiene in a fun and engaging way. Children can sing along with puppets, Dr. Dominguez and Maestra Patricia as they are joined by Dentista Daniel. Lastly, the Three Temptations will pay a visit to test the audience’s newfound learnings and close with an energetic danceable corrido.