Cuerpo Sano, Vida Sana (Sound Body, Healthy Life)

Teeth

Sunday, Jun 10, 2018

    National Museum of Mexican Art
    South Side
    1852 W. 19th St.
    Chicago, IL 60608
    312-738-1503
    Free and open to the public. Registration is required. 

    Dates: (Sundays) June 10, June 17 and June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

    Join us for a children’s play featuring some unique puppets! Cuerpo Sano, Vida Sana teaches youth important lessons about health, nutrition and hygiene in a fun and engaging way. Children can sing along with puppets, Dr. Dominguez and Maestra Patricia as they are joined by Dentista Daniel. Lastly, the Three Temptations will pay a visit to test the audience’s newfound learnings and close with an energetic danceable corrido. 

