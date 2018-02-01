Close
Curating from the Collection: Scott Krafft and Corinne Granof on "William Blake and the Age of Aquarius"

Thursday, Mar 8, 2018

4:00pm - 5:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    How does an artist’s work speak across generations? Join Corinne Granof, Block Museum curator, and Scott Krafft, curator of Northwestern’s McCormick Library of Special Collections, in an exhibition walk-through focusing on William Blake’s impact on American artists, poets and musicians from the 1940s through the 1960s. They will explore themes of rebellion and resistance, hippie culture and youth movements, and parallels between countercultures across centuries.

     

