Curator Tour and Book Release

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Smart Museum of Art
- District
- South Side
- Address
- University of Chicago
5550 S. Greenwood
Chicago, IL 60637
- Telephone
- 773-702-0200
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
FREE, open to all
Join Senior Curator Anne Leonard for an in-depth examination of the evocative prints of the late nineteenth century printmaker Félix Buhot.
Following the talk, enjoy a cocktail as we celebrate the release of the catalogue Theme and Variations: The Multiple Sorceries of Félix Buhot, which features an essay by Leonard and a series of texts authored by University of Chicago students in response to the works on view.