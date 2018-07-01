Close
Curator Tour and Book Release

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 7:30pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    FREE, open to all

    Join Senior Curator Anne Leonard for an in-depth examination of the evocative prints of the late nineteenth century printmaker Félix Buhot.

    Following the talk, enjoy a cocktail as we celebrate the release of the catalogue Theme and Variations: The Multiple Sorceries of Félix Buhot, which features an essay by Leonard and a series of texts authored by University of Chicago students in response to the works on view.
     

     

