Curator Tour and Book Release

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018

FREE, open to all

Join Senior Curator Anne Leonard for an in-depth examination of the evocative prints of the late nineteenth century printmaker Félix Buhot.



Following the talk, enjoy a cocktail as we celebrate the release of the catalogue Theme and Variations: The Multiple Sorceries of Félix Buhot, which features an essay by Leonard and a series of texts authored by University of Chicago students in response to the works on view.

