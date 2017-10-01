Close
CURATOR TOUR: I AM YOU

Jonathas-de-andrade_2017_3

Tuesday, Oct 3, 2017

Time
12:00pm - 3:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Reminder
    Pamela Alper Associate Curator José Esparza Chong Cuy leads a tour of I Am You in the Sylvia Neil and Daniel Fischel Galleries. I Am You is one section of We Are Here, a three-part exhibition organized in honor of the MCA’s 50th anniversary.

