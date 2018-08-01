Close
Curator Tour: Picture Fiction

Matthew_again

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Categories
  • Tours & Performances
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    220 E. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-280-2660
    Join Michael Darling, James W. Alsdorf Chief Curator, for an in-depth tour of Picture Fiction: Kenneth Josephson and Contemporary Photography on the museum’s second floor. Kenneth Josephson’s pioneering approach to conceptual photography changed the way we think about pictures.

