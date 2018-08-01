Curator Tour: Picture Fiction

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018
- Time
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Categories
-
- Tours & Performances
- Location
- Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA)
- District
- Michigan Avenue
- Address
- 220 E. Chicago
Chicago, IL 60611
- Telephone
- 312-280-2660
- Reminder
Join Michael Darling, James W. Alsdorf Chief Curator, for an in-depth tour of Picture Fiction: Kenneth Josephson and Contemporary Photography on the museum’s second floor. Kenneth Josephson’s pioneering approach to conceptual photography changed the way we think about pictures.