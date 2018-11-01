Close
Curatorial Tour and Gallery Talk

Monday, Oct 22, 2018

12:30pm - 2:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    Michigan Avenue
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    312-663-5554
    Guest curator Greg Foster-Rice and MoCP chief curator and deputy director Karen Irvine will lead a special tour of The Many Hats of Ralph Arnold and Echoes: Reframing Collage. Exhibiting artists Krista Franklin, Ayanah Moor, and Nathaniel Mary Quinn will be present to talk about their work.  

     

     

