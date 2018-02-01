Close
Curators in Conversation: Behind the Scenes of Roman Egypt Portraiture

Original

Wednesday, Jan 17, 2018

4:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    Join the Block Museum for a behind-the-scenes look at the exhibition Paint the Eyes Softer: Mummy Portraits from Roman Egypt with archaeologists, art historians, scientists and scholars of the ancient world. Learn more about their insights into the Roman past including their discovery of what lies beneath the wrappings of a mummy featured in the exhibition. With curators Essi Rönkkö, Taco Terpstra, and Marc Walton in conversation with Emily Teeter, Egyptologist, Oriental Institute.

    Conversation 6PM

    Reception and viewing 4PM-6PM

