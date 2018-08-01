Close
Dangerous Games: Xiaofei Yue

Friday, Sep 7, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    GALERIE WATERTON
    District
    River North
    Address
    311 W. Superior, Suite 115
    Chicago, IL 60654
    Telephone
    312-351-0838
    Reminder
    Opening reception: Friday, Sept 7, 5-8pm

    In Dangerous Games,  Xiaofei investigates the conflict in human nature between external appearance and internal feelings. Her work, using Chinese paint and pencil on rice paper, speaks about both the fragility and the strength of the relationship between women, implying that such relationship is in a dangerous and turbulent state, and creating a dynamic and unstable atmosphere to emphasize the ephemerality of relationships.

