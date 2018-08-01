Dangerous Games: Xiaofei Yue

Friday, Sep 7, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, Sept 7, 5-8pm

In Dangerous Games, Xiaofei investigates the conflict in human nature between external appearance and internal feelings. Her work, using Chinese paint and pencil on rice paper, speaks about both the fragility and the strength of the relationship between women, implying that such relationship is in a dangerous and turbulent state, and creating a dynamic and unstable atmosphere to emphasize the ephemerality of relationships.