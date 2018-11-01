Sunday, Oct 21, 2018
- Time
- 2:00pm - 7:00pm
- Categories
-
- Galas & Special Events
- Location
- Positive Space Studios
- District
- West Side
- Address
- 3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
- Telephone
- 815.757.5214
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Bring your inner witch out to our Dark Soul Sunday pop-up market featuring local vendors, henna, tarot and palm readings. There will also be live music, paintings, and other spooky things to get you in the Halloween spirit.. Oh, and we’re making dark boozy drinks.