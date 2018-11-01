Close
Dark Soul Sunday

Sunday, Oct 21, 2018

Time
2:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
    • Location
    Positive Space Studios
    District
    West Side
    Address
    3520 W. Fullerton Ave.
    Chicago, IL 60647
    Telephone
    815.757.5214
    Bring your inner witch out to our Dark Soul Sunday pop-up market featuring local vendors, henna, tarot and palm readings. There will also be live music, paintings, and other spooky things to get you in the Halloween spirit.. Oh, and we’re making dark boozy drinks.

     

     

