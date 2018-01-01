Thursday, Mar 1, 2018

DARKROOM Benefit Auction on for the Museum of Contemporary Photography

Artist Deborah Willis to be honored

DARKROOM is the Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago’s (MoCP) annual benefit auction. This year’s event, co-chaired by Lisa Bailey, Dawoud Bey, and Jackie Moss, will take place on Thursday, March 1, 2018 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Venue Six10. Photography enthusiasts will enjoy music, hors d’oeuvres, drinks and good company while perusing auction items by celebrated contemporary artists, including work by Ai Weiwei, Dawoud Bey, and more. All proceeds raised at this event will support essential MoCP exhibition and education programs in 2018.

This year, the MoCP is pleased to present the sixth annual Silver Camera Award to Deborah Willis. The Silver Camera Award honors those who have made significant contributions to the medium of photography. Deborah Willis is a celebrated photographer, historian, and curator of African American photography. She is the author of many notable books, including Out [o] Fashion Photography: Embracing Beauty and Posing Beauty: African American Images from the 1890s to the Present, which inspired a traveling exhibition. Her photographs and scholarship have centered on representations of blackness, womanhood, and beauty. She is currently the chair of the Department of Photography & Imaging at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and received her M.F.A. from the Pratt Institute and a Ph.D. in cultural studies from George Mason University.

Tickets to DARKROOM start at $150 for individuals and $300 for VIP Tickets. Visit mocp.org for more information.