David Hartt: in the forest

Thursday, Sep 14 - Jan 6, 2018

Exhibition on view: September 14-January 6, 2018

Opening reception: Friday, September 14, 6-8pm

Borrowing his title from Claude Lévi-Strauss’ 1955 memoir Tristes Tropiques, in the forest continues Hartt’s investigation into the relationship between ideology, architecture, and the environment. Consisting of a film, a suite of photographs, and a series of sculptures, the installation revisits architect Moshe Safdie’s unfinished 1968 Habitat Puerto Rico project through a contemporary lens.

Begun just one year after the resounding success of Safdie’s visionary design for Habitat 67 in Montreal—a model housing development created for the Expo 67 World Fair—Habitat Puerto Rico was one of several Habitat housing developments that the architect designed for New York, Israel, and Singapore, among other cities. In Puerto Rico, the experimental housing development was designed to provide 800 low cost dwelling units to moderate-income families in a system of stacked prefabricated concrete modules cascading down a terraced hill in the densely populated Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan. Consistent with Safdie’s approach to other Habitat developments, Habitat Puerto Rico, was to provide private green space and views for each unit, in addition to access to a commercial center, a park, and an outdoor amphitheater. The development was positioned on a 250 foot high undeveloped hill adjacent to one of San Juan’s major boulevards in the Bosque Urbano de San Patricio, the site of former U.S. Navy housing, and now a dense tropical forest.

When writing about the Puerto Rico project in Beyond Habitat (1970), Safdie titled the chapter “Breakthrough.” After the notoriety of the Montréal Habitat, and false starts in other cities, Habitat Puerto Rico appeared to be the first viable project after the success of Expo 67. However, a number of constraints shaped Habitat Puerto Rico: the economy of the project was dictated by the Federal Housing subsidy, used by the developers to finance the development, and the flat hexagonal form and size of the individual modules was derived from the need to make the concrete units transportable by highway or barge—as it was not possible to build a factory in close proximity to the original site, as was done in Montreal. Unfortunately, despite the developments and innovations achieved in Habitat Puerto Rico, political and economic forces stopped the project early in its construction.

Central to David Hartt’s exhibition is a meditative film that captures these sites and the remains of Safdie’s project. Nearly fifty years after it was initiated, the artist returns to the sites of Habitat Puerto Rico: the original wooded hillside of the Bosque Urbano de San Patricio, the alternate site for the project at Berwyn Farms in the Carolina borough of San Juan (where construction started after the original site was deemed untenable), as well as to a number of remote sites where the other modules have been abandoned or repurposed around the island. Featuring long takes of the weathered modules surrounded by the encroaching jungle and environmental recordings layered with a composition by electronic musician Karl Fousek, Hartt offers an elegy to this unrealized experimental project, and the optimism from which it was conceived, recontextualized against the political and economic struggles of contemporary Puerto Rico.

in the forest will occupy the first and second floors of the Graham Foundation galleries and outdoor courtyard. The installation engages the architecture of the Foundation’s historic Madlener House by utilizing its large-scale windows as apertures, blurring the boundary between interior and exterior, public and private, north and south, and nature and culture. Through film, photographs, sculptures, tropical plants, ambient sound, and stacks of hexagonal ceramic objects that serve as both planters and seats, Hartt crafts an environment for contemplation of the Habitat sites from outside and within.

David Hartt was selected by Graham Foundation director Sarah Herda to create a new work for the Foundation’s exhibition program. Graham Foundation commissions provide critical financial, production, and administrative support for the creation of a new work or body of work. The commission is also an opportunity to engage new audiences through an exhibition, related programming, and a publication.

“David Hartt is one of the most compelling artists working at the intersection of art and architecture today. Through this commission and presentation, we are thrilled to create a platform for experimentation in David’s practice and to work along with him to present this immersive and thought provoking work.”

in the forest opens September 14, 2017 and runs through January 6, 2018. An opening reception will take place on Thursday, September 14, 2017 from 6-8pm with opening remarks by David Hartt and Graham Foundation Director, Sarah Herda at 6:30pm.

David Hartt (b. 1967, Montréal) lives and works in Philadelphia where he is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Fine Arts at the University of Pennsylvania. Recent solo exhibitions have been held at The Art Institute of Chicago; LA><ART, Los Angeles; and Or Gallery, Vancouver. Additionally, his work has been included in several group exhibitions including Ocean of Images: New Photography 2015 at The Museum of Modern Art, America Is Hard to See at the Whitney Museum of American Art, and Shine a light/Surgir de l’ombre: Canadian Biennial at the National Gallery of Canada. His work is in the public collections of The Museum of Modern Art, New York; Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York; The Art Institute of Chicago; Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago; The Museum of Contemporary Photography, Chicago; Henry Art Gallery, Seattle; The National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa; and The Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam. Hartt is the recipient of a 2015 Foundation for Contemporary Art Grant, in 2012 he was named a United States Artists Cruz Fellow and in 2011 he received a Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation Award.