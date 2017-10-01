Close
David Hartt: in the forest

Grahamfoundationonline

Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017

6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts
    Michigan Avenue
    4 W. Burton
    Chicago, IL 60610
    312-787-4071
    Join the Graham Foundation for an artist talk and reception with David Hartt in conjunction with his current exhibition, in the forest, which revisits architect Moshe Safdie’s unfinished 1968 Habitat Puerto Rico project through a contemporary lens. The exhibition continues Hartt’s investigation into the relationship between ideology, architecture, and the environment. in the forest is on view at the Foundation from September 14, 2017–January 6, 2018.

