David Hockney's The Four Seasons

Saturday, Oct 20, 2018

4:30pm - 6:00pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Richard Gray Gallery | Gray Warehouse
    West Side
    West Town Location
    2044 W. Carroll Ave
    Chicago, IL 60612
    312-642-8877
    Download to calendar

    Admission is free and open to the public.

    Wine reception: 4:30 PM | Performance: 5-6 PM
    Gray Warehouse, 2044 West Carroll Avenue, Chicago


    In honor of David Hockney’s exhibition Time and More, Space and More..., Richard Gray Gallery presents a live musical performance by The Lincoln Trio, a Chicago-based ensemble made up of Desirée Ruhstrat, violin, David Cunliffe, cello, and Marta Aznavoorian, piano. Performing Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires) by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla, The Trio responds to David Hockney’s iconic multi-part video installation The Four Seasons, Woldgate Woods, 2010-2011.

    Join us at Gray Warehouse for this special performance on Saturday, October 20, from 5-6 PM, with a wine reception at 4:30 PM. 
     

     

     

