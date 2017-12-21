Friday, Nov 3 - Dec 21, 2017

November 3 - December 21, 2017

opening reception: Friday, November 3rd - 5 to 8pm

Zolla/Lieberman Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of David Kroll - Bouquets. Kroll's paintings are of internal worlds. They are of private memories trapped, as if in amber, within a time of glowing solitude - a proto-Romanticist's recollection in a moment of tranquility. Within that solitary moment the hushed expectancy in Kroll's paintings settles over scale shifts in which fore-, mid- and background space mesh as a seamless whole. Each painting is the stage for the artist's deliberately conflated landscapes, still-lifes and naturalistic imagery. It is where a sense of the fragility of life, ever-present, is a recurring motif and in which the perpetual suggestion of mortality and evanescence predominates over the artist's naturalistic scenarios.



Kroll received his BFA from the San Francisco Art Institute (1980) and an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (1986). He lived and painted for many years in Chicago, where he taught at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, before moving to the Pacific Northwest in 2002. His work has been widely published and appears in numerous private and public collections.