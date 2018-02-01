David Schalliol:Mining Basin (Hauts-de-France)

Sunday, Jan 7 - Apr 22, 2018

Photographer and Sociologist, David Schalliol debuts a series of nearly 40 images titled Mining Basin (Hauts-de-France), commissioned for the Resilient Images Residency Exchange by Hyde Park Art Center and Centre Regional de la Photographie (CRP).

Through his photography practice, David Schalliol invites us to renew and enrich our view of industrialized areas by looking at their populations and at how they inhabit such affected landscapes. His primary areas of interest are the urban and social consequences of industrial crises; the reshaping of cities and their operations; the housing inequalities produced by these crises; transportation and the nature of work inside urban spaces; and finally the strategies that inhabitants implement to overcome them.

A public reception supported by the French Consulate for the Midwest, featuring both artists will take place on Sunday, January 14 from 2-5pm.