David Schalliol:Mining Basin (Hauts-de-France)

Sunday, Jan 7 - Apr 22, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Hyde Park Art Center (HPAC)
    District
    South Side
    Address
    5020 S. Cornell
    Chicago, IL 60615
    Telephone
    773-324-5520
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Photographer and Sociologist, David Schalliol debuts a series of  nearly 40 images titled Mining Basin (Hauts-de-France), commissioned for the Resilient Images Residency Exchange by Hyde Park Art Center and Centre Regional de la Photographie (CRP). 

    Through his photography practice, David Schalliol invites us to renew and enrich our view of industrialized areas by looking at their populations and at how they inhabit such affected landscapes. His primary areas of interest are the urban and social consequences of industrial crises; the reshaping of cities and their operations; the housing inequalities produced by these crises; transportation and the nature of work inside urban spaces; and finally the strategies that inhabitants implement to overcome them.

    A public reception supported by the French Consulate for the Midwest, featuring both artists will take place on Sunday, January 14 from 2-5pm.

