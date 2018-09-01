Dawoud Bey: The Birmingham Project

Thursday, Apr 11 - Jul 7, 2019

In the exhibition, Dawoud Bey responds to the September 15, 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama—an event that resulted in six deaths of black children by white supremacists. In 2012, Bey created large-scale diptychs that commemorate this tragedy, featuring a child at the exact age of one killed in 1963 paired with a portrait of an adult at the age the child would be in the year 2013. Also on view will be Bey’s video 9.15.63, as well as a selection of prints from both the MoCP permanent collection and the Ryerson Image Centre’s Black Star Collection of photojournalism.